With the rains we’ve recently received, I noticed the stream water levels have risen slightly and are holding a steady flow. Hopefully the water table will hold until we receive the next bout of rain.
Of course I took notice and decided to take a walk and investigate several deep holes on some streams and see how the trout had fared during the drought.
The results I discovered were way better than expected for as low as stream levels had been for such a long time this summer. Yes, I spotted several trout a foot long or better, a couple pushing on the 18 inch length, but the real kicker was one that was more than two foot long. It was a really thick, heavyweight trout that drifted out into the center of the hole and laid there.
Of course, I was tempted to return home and get my fishing pole and attempt to catch him, but I didn’t. After I thought about it, I figured if the trout had survived the summer he deserved to be left alone.
Even though I would have released him if I’d hooked him, I still passed on doing so. I’m always just pleased to know that he’ll be there in the future to offer an exciting fight.
Probably I’ll wait for one of those beautiful days in October when the leaves have turned a brilliant color and the temperature has dropped into the 30s overnight.
That kind of day causes most outdoorsman to forget about fishing altogether as their minds will be preoccupied with only one thing, archery hunting, which consumes every minute of their time.
But not me. I always make time to experience autumn on some of the Keystone State’s trout streams. It’s a truly relaxing experience one should set aside at least a few days to try.
It’s very rewarding as the trout will be in spawning mode which means their spots and coloration will be as vibrant as the wooded hillsides surrounding you.
Just think about it. Imagine yourself sitting stream side on a log admiring a giant brown that you’ve just brought to net. Those large black spots with brilliant red spots inside them are on the golden sides that glisten in the crystal clear water.
It’s nature at its finest, the stuff of daydreams that everyone should witness.