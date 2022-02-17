Author J.R.R.Tolkien said “Not all who wander are lost.”
However, a simple solution to getting found if lost while on a hike: start talking about politics and someone will show up to argue with you.
Thankfully, I’ve never been truly lost more than a few hours, so I haven’t had to contend with the naysayers that postulate about my conservative political beliefs.
My younger daughter Alycia, who loves to bike and hike, once said to me, “Dad, the reason you and I get along so well together is because we don’t talk about politics or religion.” So, we just don’t go there. I leave it in God’s hands.
My opinion: This is also a good position to take when hiking with a group of friends.
Speaking of which, last week we completed the “Old Geezer II” hike on the Lakeside Trail around Hills Creek Lake. We sure did take our time, using up the better amount of three hours to complete the 5km loop.
The small group of seven hikers made many short stops to identify and admire what we observed. It’s quite amazing to discover, in such a short distance, the diversity of flora and fauna. We ID’d many trees: California hawthorn, sugar maple (ready for tapping to make maple syrup), eastern hop-hornbeam (better known as ironwood), ash (now in its death throes from the ubiquitous ash borer), white and red pine, hemlock, black, yellow and white birch, poplar, giant quaking aspen and beech.
We also saw evidence of beaver activity (some trees not quite gnawed through), pine cones stripped of their seeds by red squirrels, black bear footprints, lots of gray squirrel and cotton tail rabbit tracks, and, oh my, deer tracks all over the place.
In fact, we saw deer in three separate places. Eight of them out on the ice (probably looking for an open hole to get a drink), another seven in the woods on the other side of the lake, and a single deer a little further on.
Although the trail itself was snow covered over a bed of ice, recent cold temperatures had frozen it solid, so the walking was easy. I used snowshoes to start the hike but took them off about half way around. Good friend Henry volunteered to carry them the remainder of the way, attached with carabineers to his day pack.
We had a good time and did not talk politics.