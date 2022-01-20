Would you rather sit on the couch and watch TV while the weather decides whether it’s going to rain or snow this week? Or would you prefer to be fishing, four wheeling or at least be dreaming of spring? If so, then the Early Bird Sports Expo should be your destination.
The Expo will open Thursday, Jan. 27, at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds. The annual event will feature more than a hundred vendors and showcase the latest in boats, ATVs, outfitters, hunting and fishing equipment, as well as the area’s finest taxidermy work, sportsmen’s groups and archery suppliers. It runs through Sunday, Jan. 30.
So here’s your chance to learn from the industry’s leading companies about high-tech gear, equipment, and the latest hunting and outdoor products on the market today before your buddies. Then while you are walking around soaking up all that knowledge, you happen to build up an appetite. You may want to check out the food vendors who offer everything from sandwiches, soups, pizza and even deserts which are sure to tempt your taste buds.
Now that you’re thinking about it, go ahead and mark your calendar for a day or two to attend the event at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds, 320 West 3rd Street, Bloomsburg.
Hours will be as follows: Thursday, Jan. 27, 3-8 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 28, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 29, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; and Sunday, Jan. 30, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. As usual the parking is free, the entry fee will be $7 for anyone 13 and over, and military personnel (with ID) are free. Also the latest updates on the show show can be found at earlybirdexpo.ne.