It’s July, which means it’s a little on the warm side, with the humidity soaring at 90% some days causing sweat to drip not only off your forehead but to run down your back as well. So you ask, “Why would hunting would even cross one’s mind during this time of the year?”
Well, I guess you know the answer to that as well as I do. I’m sure that you made a trip late Saturday or sometime Sunday to drop your doe license application in a postal box so they would be there for the Monday, July 12 acceptance date.
That was the day that the first round of doe licenses went on sale. That’s the first important date of the year when it comes to hunting. Yeah, hunting licenses went on sale at the end of June but it’s really not that big of a deal as you can purchase them anytime before the hunting seasons open. Without a doubt, when there’s mention made of the date doe tags need mailed in, hunters definitely pay attention.
I guess you could say it’s sort of like an alarm clock going off to let hunters know it’s time to get things in order for the coming seasons, which are only a couple of months away. One may believe there’s plenty of time to prepare for hunting season but in reality it’s charging down upon us quicker than you realize.
Yes, we are now well into the second half of the year with the days getting shorter since June 20; the longest day is long gone. That means hunters need to get prepped now if they want to be in shape for the upcoming seasons.
Success in the field depends on whether you practice with your weapon of choice, put in enough time scouting and get in physical shape to spend the season afield, etc.
Now is as good a time as any to start getting things in order. Besides, a little bit of sweat on the brow isn’t going to hurt you any. So sweat it out now and, when the season arrives, you won’t be gasping for a breathe of air or cursing about burning lungs or cramping legs. Instead, you’ll be able to enjoy the excitement of the hunt.