Last week I goofed up by not sending a prepared article to Tioga Publishing about the Keystone Trails Association. With a little editing I feel it’s worth re-submitting.
What is the Keystone Trails Association? What does the KTA do? Why does it exist? Who works for it? What, when, why, how? All are legitimate questions from the trail community.
These questions broached themselves when I was informed that the KTA would be maintaining a local section of the Mid State Trail the weekend of June 23 through June 26. Several volunteers showed up with plenty of elbow grease to lop, mow, trim, blaze and do chainsaw work, resulting in a clean, wide hiking pathway.
The stated mission of the KTA is “to provide, protect, preserve and promote recreational hiking trails and hiking opportunities in Pennsylvania.”
Established in 1956, the Keystone Trails Association has been working to protect and promote Pennsylvania’s hiking trails for more than 60 years. It has firmly established itself as a force and voice for hikers throughout the commonwealth. Additionally, it was granted 501©3 nonprofit status in 1981.
Today the Keystone Trails Association offers many opportunities for volunteers to do their part in maintaining Pennsylvania’s hiking trails, including trail care weekends and weeklong summer trail crews. The trail work program contributes 4,000 volunteer hours annually, while Keystone Trails Association member clubs contribute an additional 35,000 volunteer hours each year.
Should you desire to contribute volunteer hours to help keep hiking trails in Pennsylvania open, just contact the KTA at 717-766-9690 or email ktaadmin@kta-hike.org. It is not required that you be a member of a hiking club.
Happy trails.