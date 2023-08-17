In hiking parlance, “KTA” conjures up images in the mind of the hiker, scenes of activities past and those yet to come.
“KTA” is an acronym for Keystone Trail Association, whose mission is “To provide, protect, preserve and promote recreational hiking trails and hiking opportunities in Pennsylvania.”
This organization, headquartered in Mechanicsburg, does much more than just organize hikes.
Most importantly, “Trail Care” events provide volunteers the opportunity to give back to the hiking community by helping to improve trails and even construct new ones.
This year 13 events are on the calendar. Eight of those have already taken place. One of them was on the Mid State Trail right here in Tioga County.
Of the remaining five, one is relatively local: the Golden Eagle Trail near the town of Slate Run.
This outing takes place Sept. 21-24 with camping at Little Pine State Park. To volunteer or get additional information, find this event at kta-hike.org. Scroll down to near the bottom. Under the heading “Get Involved” click on “Volunteer with Trail Care.”
KTA also recognizes hikers who have accomplished some worthy hiking objectives.
Recognition can be earned, certificates and prizes given for having completed any of seven awards. None of these awards are easy.
For example, there’s the 798-mile State Forest Trails Award in conjunction with the Dept. of Conservation and Natural Resources, or the Merit II Award (hike the Appalachian Trail between the Hudson River and the Potomac River, plus 200 more miles of designated Pennsylvania trails). For more information go to kta-hike.org/hiking-awards.html.
Planning to earn any of these awards requires being in good physical shape and recruiting other hikers to accompany you.
There is no cost for applying, so it won’t break the bank. But do invest in good quality hiking equipment, clothing and footwear.
Be ambitious. Go take a hike.
Happy trails.