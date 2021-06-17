I was out for a ride on my gravel bike last Saturday morning. I rode out to the northern terminus of the Pine Creek Trail and took the trail down the Asaph campground and back. Less than 100 yards down the road, I spotted about a 10-pound snapping turtle, laying her eggs in the side of the trail berm. In the next three miles, I saw another 10 turtles, three to 15 pounds each, in various stages of excavating a nest, laying their eggs or backfilling the nest. Ah, the circle of life.
All species of turtles are noteworthy for the synchronous laying of the eggs. Years ago, I read the excellent book by Archie Carr, “The Windward Road: Adventures of a Naturalist on Remote Caribbean Shores.”
Carr told again and again how the beaches went perfectly empty for weeks on end, to wall-to-wall (if beaches had walls) turtles in a single night. It was as if somebody had thrown a switch (if beaches had switches). Carr was mostly concerned with the endangered Ridley sea turtle, but he also addresses green turtles and hawksbills.
So, I was just about congratulating myself on hitting the exact morning when all the snappers were laying. Then I started to notice a lot of turtle nests that had already been scavenged. You see the re-excavated cone and the white, leathery, now empty eggs.
I saw more than 50 such nests along that same three-mile stretch. While the turtles are focused on propagation, the raccoons, possums, skunks, foxes, coyotes, bears, ravens and crows are focused on gorging themselves on tasty turtle eggs.
In the otherwise clean side of the trail berm, the backfilled nests were obvious to predators with a deep, genetic memory of eating turtle eggs each spring. On my way back in along the same stretch, I rode past a tree occupied by a murder of crows.
The tree was maybe 15 feet off the trail, and normally the crows would have fled. Instead, they just sat there murmuring among themselves. I could not help but think they were waiting for the turtles to finish up for the morning, so the nest raiding could begin in earnest.
I only saw three turtles on my way back. It had taken me awhile to get up to my turn-around at the Asaph campground. I had definitely caught the tail end of an active night of laying. I am not sure for how many nights the turtles had been laying: a kidney stone ended my riding plans the previous weekend. If 10 or so per night was the average, it would have been a week of nightly spectacles.
In closing, a reminder to keep dogs, kids, feet and fingers a safe distance from a snapping turtle. Normally cranky by nature, I imagine an exhausted mother-to-be might be particularly anti-social after a night of crawling, digging, laying and backfilling.
I say mother-to-be with the clear understanding that it is all about the odds for turtles. You lay of bunch of eggs among a bunch of other nests, and you hope and pray your offspring survive this year, that your nest is the one not found by predators.