Today we bring your attention to at least two other trails associated with the Susquehannock Trail System: the North Link and South Link Trails.
The North Link departs the STS at mile 31.85 (off a gas company service road) and joins the Black Forest Trail south of Rte. 44 along the County Line Branch for a distance of 8.5 miles.
Quite a few years ago I was part of a small group who did some trail care on this route, but our club simply does not have the man/woman power to maintain these link trails.
The North Link follows an old railroad grade for much of its length, so it would lend itself to mowing with a walk-behind mower such as a DR. Our mower has a basket attached which will carry a chainsaw, miscellaneous tools and a lunch, so it could be construed as a one-person trail crew, although I would never suggest a person go alone on these trail-clearing missions.
The South Link Trail departs the STS at mile 34.1 at Wildcat Trail along Rattlesnake Trail. It travels six miles and also connects to the Black Forest Trail south of the intersection of the Ruth Will Ski Trail. Not being familiar with this trail, from what I have heard it is more trail-like and not mowable.
There is no long-term parking at either end of either of these trails, although by consulting the maps one can see where to park a short distance away.
One highlight of my brief excursion on the North Link Trail was at the eastern end connection to the Black Forest Trail, where a purple-fringed orchid was growing right on the trail. That, my friend, is a sight to behold. In about 20 years of hiking and trail care, I have seen these only three times, the other two times on the STS.
This will be “old news,” but on Aug. 1 we will be treated to the Sturgeon Full Moon. This moon was named by the eastern fishing tribes, as the sturgeon were most readily caught during this month. Then to cap off the August moon-viewing there will be a “Blue-Moon” on the 30th (second full moon of the month).
So if there is something you would like to do “once in a blue moon,” this is your time. And there is still more to look forward to in August. The Perseid Meteor showers will be active on Aug. 12. Being on a nearly moonless night, this should provide some good viewing.
The STC monthly meeting will be on Saturday, Aug. 12, at Ole Bull State Park. Dish-to-pass dinner is at 5 p.m., with the meeting to follow.