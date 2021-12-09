Wayne Laubscher is an official bander of hummingbirds and also saw-whet owls at his farm as part of Project Owlnet, a volunteer project. Currently, he works as the mosquito disease control coordinator for Centre, Clinton, and Clearfield Counties. He is the Clinton County compiler for the PA Birds publication, a member of the Lycoming Audubon Society board, board member of the Pennsylvania Society for Ornithology and a member of the Northcentral PA Conservancy Technical Committee. He also coordinates the Audubon CBC in the Lock Haven area.

Bird Lore is produced by the Lycoming Audubon Society, Seven Mountains Audubon) and Tiadaghton Audubon Society. Information can be found at http://lycomingaudubon.blogspot.com, http://sevenmountainsaudubon.org and http://tiadaghtonaudubon.blogspot.com.