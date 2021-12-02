Wayne Laubscher is an official bander of hummingbirds and saw-whet owls. He works as the mosquito disease control coordinator for Centre, Clinton, and Clearfield Counties. He is the Clinton County compiler for the PA Birds publication, a member of the Lycoming Audubon Society board, board member of the Pennsylvania Society for Ornithology and a member of the Northcentral PA Conservancy Technical Committee.

Bird Lore is produced by the Lycoming Audubon Society, Seven Mountains Audubon) and Tiadaghton Audubon Society.