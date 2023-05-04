We’ve all heard the phrase “April showers bring May flowers,” right? From the looks of the forecast as April drew to a close, there should be plenty of May flowers as they are calling for rain over numerous days.
We should always be thankful for the rain. We may not like it much, but the earth likes it and where would we be without it?
Our “Spring Around the Trail” is moving right along, with the trail hours log book showing over 600 hours, which is about 200 hours more than last year at this time. We’re not sure what this can be attributed to, except maybe with all of the winter wind events we had, the crews were eager to get out there and get things cleared out.
We did have some reports of blowdowns from hikers, which we always expect, as they are usually the first ones on the scene, and it helps us plan our clearing details.
As for May, the first thing to look for will be the Full Flower Moon, on May 5, so named as this is the time of abundant flowers. This moon is sometimes called the Corn Planting Moon or the Milk Moon.
Then on May 6, watch for our trail club booth at the annual Maple Festival in Coudersport. Stop by and say hello, and maybe pick up a map if you are inclined to do some Potter County exploring.
Our 84-mile loop is usually quite well maintained and easy to follow. Sorry, we cannot make the hills any easier to climb, although they are actually quite easy already thanks to Mother Nature.
History tells us that once the Alleghenies were a mighty mountain range, but over time nature has her way, and we are left with what we have today, which is still quite impressive.
Then on May 13, we will hold our first outside meeting since last October at Lyman Run State Park. This get-together begins with a noon luncheon, to be followed by the business meeting at around 1 p.m. The usual dish-to-pass meal will be held at the pavilion across the road from the swimming area. All are welcome to join us.