The trail club held what will probably be our last meeting for the year, on Saturday, Oct. 9, at Lyman Run State Park. The members have opted out of any indoor meetings over the winter, as the COVID threat is still with us and we feel it is too risky to hold a meeting in an enclosed space, with sometimes upwards of 20 people present.
This COVID virus is so unpredictable. A person can have the virus and show none or little symptoms, or he/she can be vaccinated and still catch it, and on and on. So we feel it’s best to stay on the safe side.
But if you feel like a walk in the woods, go for it. We believe that there is no virus lurking behind the trees waiting to grab you. To the best of my knowledge, we have lost two of our members to COVID, but keep in mind we have around 300 members from near and far, so I may not have all of the data.
As for our meeting, after a picnic-style lunch at noon, complete with sloppy joes and hot dogs provided by our club president and vice-president respectively, the meeting was held with 19 members present. Of course this was complete with many great homemade entrees and desserts.
Eleven new members were recognized and welcomed into the club, as follows: Helen and Joe Fahy, Galeton; Ted Krug, St. Marys; Donnie Whitney, Roulette; Michael Cole, Pittsburgh; Michael and Christine Koons, Danville; Joshua and Laura Smoker, Coudersport; Michelle Lockwood, Wellsboro (all from Pennsylvania), and Joseph Thompson, Alpine, N.Y. Welcome to all.
The trail report for September shows 103 hours worked for the month, with a yearly total thus far of 1,522, with 79 volunteers taking part. This work consisted of everything from weed whacking, mowing, finishing touches on the newest shelter, milling some cherry boards for signs, staining and painting said signs and removing the ever-present blowdowns.
We have discovered that with the Alaskan mill which we have acquired (the 20-inch model), we can mill a board up to about 16 inches wide, and any thickness desired. And the good news is that the board comes out smooth enough to be routed for signs, without going through a planer.
We also acquired a larger saw, in this case a Stihl 261 with an 18-inch bar and special ripping chain. These chains are designed to rip wood longitudinally, as opposed to cross-cutting. But that said, it also cross cuts very well.
Which brings me to another topic: we frequently hear that someone has found a big blowdown, maybe 20-some inches in diameter, and that we’ll need a bigger saw for that one. Truth is, you don’t. With our Stihl 170 saws with a 14-inch bar, we have cut through a 24-inch cherry log. With the 14-inch bar/chain you lose a little cutting length, so you actually have about 12 inches of cutting reach.
Admittedly, you need to do a little creative sawing, i.e. maybe cutting a notch from the log to gain some reach, but it can be done — better than toting a big saw along the trail. I believe our 170 weighs in around 12 pounds, fueled and ready to go. And remember, a sharp chain is the answer.
Happy trails and stay safe.