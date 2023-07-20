July 20, the date this rag gets printed, is an extremely important date in the annals of history for two reasons.
#1: In 1969 these memorable words were spoken: “That’s one small step for man; one giant leap for mankind.” In other words it’s the date man first set foot on the moon.
#2: It happens to be the date (July 20 —year purposely omitted, but it was the same year the Dionne quintuplets were born) that yours truly first saw the light of day. I’m way past celebrating birthdays, but if family or friends prefer to plan frivolity on a day that has little significance to the recipient, who am I to stop them? (No presents, please.)
The above has little to do with the subject of today’s article, which is long-distance hiking. I’ve had an interest in this topic for as long as I have been hiking, but I never got around to planning “The Big One.” Too many other things got in the way, like raising a family, working in a demanding career, developing interests in other time-consuming hobbies, stashing cash away for retirement rather than spending it on expensive camping equipment. Now I realize age is also a factor.
The longest trail I ever completed is Pennsylvania’s 529 km (329 mile) Mid State Trail that travels from the New York/Pennsylvania border just north of Cowanesque Reservoir to the Mason-Dixon Line at Maryland, and that was done by section hiking rather than in one fell swoop.
However, a great deal of satisfaction can be achieved by “virtual hiking” with someone who has “been there; done that.” I’m currently achieving that satisfaction by reading (for the second time) a captivating account of Paul Stutzman’s through hike of the Appalachian Trail.
His book, “Hiking Through” is a result of his wife’s untimely death from cancer and Paul’s lifelong desire to through hike the entire 2,176 miles of the AT. He recounts his many hardships on the Trail, but his most important subject addresses the issue of dealing with, and conquering, grief and loneliness.
There are some trails locally that can be considered to be “long distance” and are best completed by camping out. Consider the 85-mile Susquehannock Trail System, the 30.5-mile West Rim Trail, the 46-mile Black Forest Trail, the 62-mile Pine Creek Trail or the 900-mile Finger Lakes Trail in southern New York.
Major challenges are the 2,176-mile AT, the 4,800-mile North Country Trail System, and the 1,600-mile Great Eastern Trail. All of these trails either run through Pennsylvania or are connected to Pennsylvania trails.
If you don’t have the time or the inclination to do a long distance hike, pick up a book and achieve virtual satisfaction without the pain.
Happy trails.