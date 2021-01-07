It’s been a while since we’ve extolled the virtues of one of the best hiking trails in America. It’s right here in our backyard: the Mid State Trail.
The Tioga Region section of the MST begins at the New York State border near Cowanesque Lake and extends southward to the the village of Blackwell, crossing U.S. Route 6 about six miles east of Wellsboro.
The Mid State Trail (yes, Mid State is two words) should not be confused with the Midstate Trail in central Massachusetts. The Midstate Trail is a mere 92 miles long, extending from Rhode Island to New Hampshire through Massachusetts’s gentle rolling hills, making it an easy hike with readily accessible trailheads.
Our MST, affectionately referred to as Pennsylvania’s longest and wildest footpath, extends 527.03 km (327.48 miles) from the New York State border to the Mason-Dixon line south of Everett.
Another bit of confusion stems from a long distance trail in North Carolina that stretches 1,175 miles from Clingman’s Dome (the highest point on the Appalachian Trail) to the Outer Banks.
I recall a short solo hike I took while touring the Blue Ridge Parkway in North Carolina. I stumbled onto a routed trail sign that said simply “MST.” I knew I was not on the Mid State Trail, of course. Could someone have stolen that MST sign when hiking in Pennsylvania and stuck it in the ground down here?
Pete Fleszar, manager of the Tioga Section of our Mid State Trail, straightened me out. He told me I was on the Mountains to Sea Trail.
An interesting fact about Pennsylvania’s Mid State Trail is that it is the first major hiking trail in America to be laid out and measured with the metric system, and it still is described with metric measurements.
So, here we’ll not corrupt that system by switching to miles. To convert kilometers to miles, if you’re so inclined, multiply by .62137, i.e., 100 km = 62.137 miles, which, for the math students among us, is 62 miles, 723 ft., 4.32 inches. To convert miles to kilometers divide by .62137. Simple, huh?
Our MST is a major link of the Great Eastern Trail that extends about 1,800 miles from Alabama to the Finger Lakes Trail in New York State. The FLT then connects with the 4,200 mile North Country National Scenic Trail that extends to North Dakota.
In Alabama the GET hooks up with the 1,500 mile Florida National Scenic Trail. To put this in perspective, it’s possible to hike on trails from southern Florida to North Dakota, (as part of that, walking the entire length of the Mid State Trail), an almost unimaginable distance of about 7,500 miles
To hike the entire length of Pennsylvania’s MST is quite an accomplishment in itself, not just because of the length, but because of the difficulty that “rocksylvania” adds, as well as the ups and downs of the Allegheny Foothills.
Should you be tough enough to do that, you may qualify for the End-2-End certificate. Thru-hiking is not necessary; section hiking on diverse dates, with proper supporting documentation, will qualify.
It took me almost five years of hiking with various friends at different times to get ‘er done. If interested in details, access the process at http.//www.hike-mst.org. Click on the Resources tab and chose End to End Certification from the drop-down box. Join the growing list of End-to-End award winners.
All these facts aside, the MST provides the hiker with pristine natural beauty enhanced by sharp ridgelines providing dramatic views, remote valleys, remnants of massive continental glaciers, really rural rolling terrain, “offering pleasant natural and cultural discoveries around each bend and over every knob.”
Experience it during winter, summer, spring and fall. No permits required. (Some private landowner sections are closed during hunting seasons.)
Happy trails.