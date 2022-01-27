Well, hallelujah! The longest and wildest trail in Pennsylvania finally got some national ink. Backpacker magazine’s January/February 2022 issue, in a feature article entitled “America’s Best Hikes,” recognized the 327 mile Mid State Trail as, well, one of America’s best hikes.
Listed alongside such world renowned giants as California’s section of the Pacific Crest Trail, Georgia’s Appalachian Trail and Wisconsin’s Ice Age Trail, the MST garnered much deserved support from hikers across the nation who convinced the magazine that the Mid State Trail is, as they put it, “hall of fame worthy.”
The buttons are popping off my vest as I recall the many memorable hikes I’ve done on this gem that bisects Pennsylvania through the center of the state from the border of New York to Maryland, affording dramatic views, strenuous climbs and descents, and plenty of rocky sections that cause hikers to refer to Pennsylvania as Rocksylvania. Locally the trail crosses U.S. Route 6 midway between Wellsboro and Mansfield.
It took me almost five years to section hike the entire MST, but the fastest known time (supported) was accomplished by Pat Heine in April 2021. He did it in an incredible 5 days, 23 hours, 40 minutes, 43 seconds, averaging about 54.5 miles per day.
Speed hiking has never been my forte. I would rather take time to smell the roses, so to speak. But motivations differ from hiker to hiker. Being the only hiker with the FKT on any trail is an accomplishment to admire. And so is just finishing a difficult trail, regardless of the time it takes, whether backpacking or section hiking.
There are many public access points to the MST in the Wilds of northern Pennsylvania. The well blazed and maintained pathway passes through Hills Creek State Park, sharing the Lakeside Trail. Just be sure to stay on the trail that is blazed orange.
You can also get to it at Ives Run Campground, a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers facility located on the shores of 640-acre Hammond Lake. Other popular access points are at Sand Run Trail, Pine Creek Rails to Trails at Blackwell, and Cowanesque Lake. There are also many trailheads on private land.
Maps and guidebooks can be purchased directly from the Mid State Trail Association (www.hike-mst.org/index.php/guide-and-maps) or local outfitters, including Wild Asaph Outfitters in Wellsboro.
So get out there and have fun.
Happy trails.