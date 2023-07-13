Our trail club is realizing that many hikers prefer loop hikes as opposed to linear ones. Doing a loop eliminates the need for shuttles or backtracking.
Of course, our main loop is the STS, with a length of 84 miles, which can be hiked in about a week depending on the individual’s time frame and abilities.
We first opened up the West Branch Connector Trail, the WBT (we tend to refer to these as crossover trails, as they do crossover from the southbound side of the STS to the northbound side), which affords hikers with about a 23-mile loop.
To use this loop, you must reach the West Branch Road, at around Mile-11, where the STS departs the road and turns up the hill past the camp on the Fire Tower Trail. At this point follow the road west about .5 miles and you’ll see the sign and gate on the right, at the sharp left turn.
The WBT meanders mostly northwest, for about six miles, passing some nice beaver ponds along the way, until rejoining the STS at Mile-77.7. Here you have the option of turning left, uphill toward Patterson Park on Route 44, about a mile.
Or, staying on the STS back to the Denton Hill Trailhead, for about another six miles, for a 23-mile loop hike. The WBT has some nice camping spots if you prefer to make this a two-day hike.
We do now have some other loops ready for hikers. The East Fork Connector Trail is about a 32-mile loop hike. Then there’s the Lick Ridge Loop, recently cleared, signed and mapped, but with a caveat at this time.
It was no sooner cleared than a logging job started, so a section of Lick Ridge Trail is quite messy right now. They tell us that it will be cleaned up when the log job is finished, but for now there is plenty of hiking available on the other parts, including the STS and EFT. You’ll probably need a map for these parts. They are not in the Guide Book yet.
Another section affording loop hikes is near Cherry Springs, so it may appeal to the star gazers who may want something to do during the day. It is a series of trails which connect to the Hopper-House, Cross, Wingard and STS trails.
These are found just a couple of miles southeast of Cherry Springs, right at the sharp curve on Route 44, and at the STS which crosses near the fire tower. I’ll try to elaborate on these next week.
In the meantime, stay safe in this heat and maybe do a little rain-dance.