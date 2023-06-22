We have now recorded over 1,000 hours of trail maintenance. That is just a little behind our hours of last year at this time, so we’re well on our way of matching our 2,400-plus hours of 2022.
And we’re just getting warmed up, with some trail mowing taking place, new signs being put up and some older ones being refurbished, a bridge or two being planned, and trail shelter #7 to be erected at Ford Hollow.
So far, we have about 32 volunteers doing this work. One guy, who already has a section of his own to maintain, has stepped up and mowed nearly all of the East Fork Crossover Trail. We are still in need of dedicated volunteers for this section, which is a little over eight miles total, but can more easily be maintained by being broken down into about three sections.
This crossover departs the STS going south and rejoins it going north (or vice-versa if hiking counterclockwise), providing hikers with about a 32-mile loop hike. Likewise the West Branch crossover trail affords a 23-mile loop hike. These loops were formed as some hikers do not have the time or inclination to do the 84-mile loop.
The trail club’s next “fun event” will be the Galeton 4th of July parade (to be held on July 1). This is when we tow our tool-trailer (traveling billboard), followed by a group of “hikers” around the parade circuit in Galeton. Galeton sure loves a parade, and this one consists of everything from horses to firetrucks. It’s hard to believe the people lining the parade route.
The July trail club meeting will be held at the home of Chad Rugh and April Castano on Saturday, July 8. A dish-to-pass luncheon is at noon, followed by the business meeting at about 1 p.m.
So the STS is in pretty good condition; maybe this year is your time to give it a try. Keep in mind you will no doubt encounter some blowdowns. Some are just a log lying across the trail, some a scramble to get over, some duck-unders, and some a branchy mess.
I’d bet anything there is no time when the trail is perfectly clear from falling trees and/or limbs. As one of our maintainers used to say, “I had just finished my section and, as I was getting into the truck, I thought I heard a tree fall.” Enjoy, and please tell us where these obstacles are. Thanks.