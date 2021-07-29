I have a 35-year-old grandson who likes to hike and explore hard to reach pinnacles. Dan and his lovely bride Katie (who happens to be four months pregnant) recently climbed a couple of high peaks in North Carolina.
One of those hikes was in the National Park System’s Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Straddling Tennessee and North Carolina’s state lines, Clingman’s Dome, (located on the Appalachian Trail) at 6,643 feet above sea level, is the third highest point east of the Mississippi, exceeded only by North Carolina’s Mt. Mitchell (6,684 feet) and Mt. Craig (6,647 feet).
Dan and Katie oohed and awed at the panoramic view afforded them from the observation platform at very top of Clingman’s Dome.
A second climb was up North Carolina’s challenging 3.9 mile (round trip) Chimney Rock Trail. Although this is a relatively short hike, it climbs about 1,000 feet in less than one mile, making for a lung-bursting effort for anyone, much less a pregnant lady.
Dan suggested that I write about our national parks, which enamored them on their vacation trip, so I will.
National parks are designated for their natural beauty, unique geological features and recreational opportunities. Our national park system was first established in 1872 by then President Ulysses S. Grant. Yellowstone was the first park and now has over 1,000 miles of hiking trails.
Although I have a lifetime senior pass for admittance to our national parks I’ve visited very few: Acadia (Maine), Shenandoah (Virginia), Mammoth Cave (Kentucky) and Great Smoky Mountains (North Carolina and Tennessee). Most of the 63 parks are located in the western part of the country.
Thirty states have national parks; Pennsylvania has none, except for the 19 specialty national parks such as Independence National Historical Park (Liberty Bell), Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area (the Appalachian Trail passes through it) and the Valley Forge National Historical Park with it’s 21 miles of hiking/biking trails.
Pennsylvania also boasts the 513,175 acre Allegheny National Forest with nine maintained hiking trails providing 226 miles of hiking opportunities available. Located in the northwestern section of the state, it includes a 96-mile section of the 4,625 mile North Country Trail.
So, if your desire is to visit our national or state parks, be sure to taking along your hiking shoes, or even your backpacking stuff. You won’t be disappointed.
Happy trails.