The outdoors is essential to everyone’s life: doing anything outdoors is worth our time.
I especially enjoy warm weather when I find myself out fishing or hiking with my family. Spending time outdoors with family is something everyone should experience.
I take in the tranquility and diversity of the trail as I hike. I listen to the rushing sounds of the creek, the scampering movement of animals wending amidst the trees and the chirping of the birds.
Reaching the peak of the trail is my biggest motivator. The view from the top always reminds me of how much I love the outdoors. Of course, hikers are bound to get some mud on them but that mud shows where they’ve come from, basking underneath the bright sun as they overlook the vast diversity of nature.
When it gets warmer, I hope to find myself on the lake fishing with my dad. The moments I spend with him waiting for a fish to flirt with our lines are my favorite parts of the sport. I enjoy listening to his stories about all the fish he has caught and how big they were, along with recalling when I was younger and he took me fishing in my hometown in upstate New York which held an annual kid’s fishing derby every summer.
I still remember the excitement of catching even the smallest of bluegills. A grin still crosses my face when I catch what seems to be the runt of all the fish in the lake or pond.
Even when I don’t catch a fish I enjoy the time I spend with the person I fish with. I always remind myself that the outdoors is waiting for me, no matter what challenges I encounter.