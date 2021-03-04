No, it is not just the recent spike in roadkill skunks. Nature is telling us that winter is indeed going to end soon.
You may have noticed big changes in the local bird life. The mourning doves are back and cooing. A new variety of songbirds has arrived, and the morning dog walk suddenly has an interesting soundtrack.
I saw 50-60 Canada geese feeding in a field just north of Tioga, a short rest stop before continuing their journey northward. And this Sunday evening, I noted that the first buzzards have returned, soaring circles around the Wellsboro’s antenna hill.
All cultures use changes in their environments to mark the annual changes in seasons. To the Seneca and related indigenous nations that resided in New York and Pennsylvania, this time of year was the Moon of the Big Bread.
This was not a literal bread, made of corn or hickory flour. Big Bread referred to a large feast and a dietary focus. By this time of the year, most if not all the stored foods were gone, and hunger became a real concern.
Fortunately, this was also when the passenger pigeons established their roosts, their nesting grounds. The Seneca sent scouts to the various beech forests, to find which would be selected by the greatest number of pigeons.
The word spread village to village where the best roost was that year, and when the prime collecting time would occur. Entire villages would be abandoned as all the residents hiked two to three days to pigeon camps.
For the first two weeks after birth, squabs could not fly. They were easily captured by simply knocking them out of the nests with a long pole, probably a straight, light poplar. There was no attempt to capture adult birds, as they had less fat and were not as tasty.
Many squabs were eaten at the pigeon camps, but most were smoked and packed in baskets and barrels for transport. A single family could return to the main village with four or five barrels of squabs.
The pigeon gathering was a major social event in the year, as groups from different villages worked the same beech groves. It was also a time of preaching, ceremony and celebration. For yet another year, the passenger pigeons satisfied the communal hunger.
We all know how this turned out. With the arrival of railroads and large city populations demanding the tasty treats, pigeon hunting went commercial.
Where the Seneca had gathered for household use, white market hunters and middlemen with cash had a different perspective. Sustainable behaviors – knocking squibs with poles – were replaced by cutting trees, stringing nets and using firearms. The impetus was on maximizing the harvest, and the market hunters did not believe it was possible to over-hunt these huge flocks.
Alas, market hunting, the clearing of forests and a cyclical downturn in population came together to condemn the passenger pigeon to extinction. In a matter of decades, we went from flocks so large that they would block out the sun for hours to nada, nothing, zilch.
So, nobody tells seasonal time with the passenger pigeons these days. As our survival does not depend on any specific species, we have the luxury of choosing our own favorites to mark the seasons.
I know the buzzards returning to Wellsboro lacks the poetry of the swallows returning to Capistrano, and lacks the cultural importance of the arrival of Big Bread, but the buzzards are my favorite.