The small headwater stream was flowing cold and clear through a series of riffles before dropping over a small waterfall where it entered into a small but elongated pool of calmer water that I was standing next to.
It was located about halfway down a wooded hollow from the ridge top location where I’d just spent several hours trying to coax a spring gobbler into range. It was an unsuccessful effort due to the number of hens he had in tow.
The pool was partially shaded by the branches of a lone pine that was rooted tightly into the embankment only a foot and a half from the water’s edge. Its root ends were partially exposed but were mostly beneath the stream’s surface where they provided cover and shelter for anything that might live there. I sat down next to it, taking a break and peering into the shallow depths of the pool.
It was easy to do as the overhead canopy was still barren of foliage being just the second week of May. With the morning sun having already crested the horizon a couple of hours earlier, everything in the hollow’s darkest reaches was very visible. I took note of the small dimples on the water’s surface before actually looking closer and seeing several native brook trout feeding on the stone flies drifting on the surface.
It was mostly just dark shapes that came into view after rising up from the stream’s rocky bottom which provided camouflage until they were just inches beneath the surface. They would hold there for a few seconds before snatching a fly drifting overhead and dart out of sight. An aggressive one, probably around seven inches long, leaped out of the water and exposed his brilliant orange belly and white-tipped fins for me to see.
I was amazed. Yes definitely amazed, as I am every time I get to witness something this perfect and pure. It took me back in time to the first time I encountered my first native brook trout on a small stream just outside of Coudersport, where my father took me fishing.
The shallow stream banks were lined with thick green watercress on either side with crystal clear water. It looked barren of life until I was instructed to drift a worm about 10 feet downstream. It never made it that far before a dark figure shot out from beneath the watercress, snatched the bait and raced off downstream.
I continue to pursue that sort of experience 55 years later because these tiny trout continue to charm me with their antics and beauty. Where else could I find an experience that offers me solitude and a closer connection to the natural world than that?