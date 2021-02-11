The good news is, our new website is up and running. You may see a note that it is “under construction,” but for all practical purposes it is operational. You’ll find it at stc-hiker.org. The home page has drop-down menus for Trail, Map, Circuit-hiker, Store and some recent Newsletters. Just about anything you’d like to know about the club and the trail can be found there.
The map shows points of interest along the trail, trailheads (for access and parking), road crossings, a sample seven-day thru-hike (backpack), etc. The circuit-hiker program is explained.
The store shows what the club has for sale — a regular STC patch, a 50th anniversary patch, two guidebooks to choose from, maps and an attractive front license plate for your vehicle, along with an order form for any of the above.
And, most importantly, there’s an application to join the trail club. If you are interested in doing some hiking on some backcountry trails, it may be the best 10 bucks you’ve ever spent.
The site includes not only our beloved STS, but a whole batch of other similar trails throughout the northern tier. One way or another, most of them are inter-connected.
The STS connects with the Black Forest Trail via the North and South Link Trails, the STS and Donut Hole Trails run concurrently for around eight miles, so there’s a connection there, and even the STS has two cross-over trails, so that if you’re not up for an 84-mile loop hike, you can choose either a 23-mile or 33-mile loop.
Lyman Run State Park has a loop trail you may like to try. From the park you cross over the dam to the far side of the lake, turn right and hike the trail the length of the lake plus a little, connect with the STS, follow it back to Lyman Run Road, and then road walk back to the park. I believe it’s about a three-mile hike total, all quite level terrain.
In the Cherry Springs State Park area, there are several trails which can be hiked straight through, or worked into loop hikes. The maps show all of these trails and, even if you just pick up a Susquehannock State Forest Public Use Map (free at DCNR), you’ll find more trails than you probably have the time and energy to hike.
About 264,000 acres are all yours to roam to your heart’s content. Just be aware, some trails are not well-maintained, if at all. But, if you pay attention, you can still follow most of them.
If you should happen to get “lost,” which is highly unlikely, just remember one thing, “downhill-downstream.” You’ll come out someplace — it may not be where you’d like, but most likely someone will give you a lift back to your vehicle.
If you’re really lost, never fear, Mountaineer SAR will find you — day or night. So have fun; just don’t scare the bears or step on any snakes, they don’t like it.
If you are following the Mars probe, Perseverance, it’s due to arrive on Feb. 18, after blasting off seven months ago. They say it’s traveling about 12,000 miles per hour. I hope the brakes are working good. Stay safe.