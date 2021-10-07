Last week I mentioned some of the great vistas we have in the area; now I’ll explain exactly where you’ll find them. A good starting point would be my hometown of Sweden Valley, about four miles east of Coudersport on Route 6.
First, head southeast on Route 44 towards Cherry Springs. Just as you top what some refer to as “Turnpike Hill,” you’ll see Long Toe Vista. This view looks pretty much south down the Long Toe valley towards Prouty Place State Park (not a maintained state park anymore), and far beyond. Next, continue towards Cherry Springs State Park (the wonderful “Dark Skies” park).
As you approach the park, turn right onto East Fork Road. Follow that about 4.5 miles and watch for Horton Run Road on the left. This is a good dirt/gravel uphill road At around two miles, take McConnell Road to the right. In around a mile you’ll come to Jamison Run Vista, which looks right down Jamison Run to the southwest.
Then backtrack to Horton Run Road and go right a couple hundred yards to the top of the hill. You’ll be looking directly at Little Lyman Vista, with the view right down Little Lyman valley and Junction Road, toward Cross Fork Road and well beyond, and I mean well beyond.
The view here is just … well, you’ll see what I mean. This is my favorite spot. Our trail club placed benches at this vista and the Boone Run Vista so sit a spell and get the full effect.
Stay on Horton Run Road and you’ll come over to Junction Road. Take a left here and follow it up to the Boone Run Vista (my second favorite). It’s another spot to sit a spell. Then follow Junction Road out to Route 44, go right for a short distance and you’ll find Cherry Springs Vista just before the fire tower.
In another mile or so you’ll come to Water Tank Vista. This is where the trains switchbacked up and over the Hogback, and on down to Galeton. Believe it or not the trains used to go under Route 44 at this point.
Backtrack to Cherry Springs and follow West Branch and Lyman Run Roads to the lake. Just before the lake, take Rock Run Road on the right up to the Lyman Lake Vista, which is always a nice view overlooking the lake. Stay on Rock Run Road towards Route 6; you’ll find Losey Vista just before you start downhill to Route 6, which of course will bring you back to your starting point.
There you have it, one of the best leaf-peeping tours in the east. Enjoy!
Our trail club will hold what may be our last meeting until spring on Saturday, Oct. 9, at Lyman Lake Park. There’s a picnic-style lunch at noon, meeting to follow. Our plans could change, depending on the COVID situation.