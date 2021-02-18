Well, it is Monday morning, and Wellsboro is under yet another Winter Weather Advisory. This could mean six to eight inches of snow, as predicted. Alternately, it could be another false alarm, much ado about nothing.
Although I am a firm believer in science, I have a more accurate means of gauging the threat, of recognizing when a real problem is brewing.
As the toaster toils away with my bagel, I have a view out the kitchen window of my neighbor’s bird feeders. More accurately, they are bird and squirrel feeders. I watch these feeders for a minute or two each morning, and I have noted a positive correlation (see? I can do science).
If the squirrels and birds are out in nasty conditions, it means there is worse weather on the way. So, for example, the squirrels are in a frenzy in a light snow this morning. The birds – juncos and cardinals — are lined up at his feeders and mine. I expect we are going to get nailed later this morning. By the time this hits the paper, we’ll know how bad it was.
Unlike their human counterparts running to the market for bread, milk, TP and beer every time a heavy snow is predicted, the squirrels only leave the comfort of their nests during bad weather when they sense they are about to be snowed in. Likewise for the birds feeding so early in the day, in falling snow. However, whether human, squirrel or bird, the theory of stocking-up is much the same, even if the specific foods vary.
To change the subject somewhat, my hunting of recent weeks has all been done with the new camera I got for Christmas. I have been stalking the juncos, the skittery chickadees and the cardinals in the back yard as I learn the best practices for auto-focus.
In general, the birds have been patient with my intrusions, and I believe one particular, a male cardinal, actually goes out of his way to find the most picturesque poses. “Here, I’ll land on this fence post with a clean snow background. I’ll puff out my chest. There, now we’ll do a profile shot.” I feel like I should be printing the decent images for his approval.
I also took a hike on the Pine Creek Trail this weekend. I ended up going about two miles, walking in the heavy snow and diligently avoiding the groomed ski tracks.
I captured an interesting shot of a blue bird, who lowered his head as I shot, as if examining his navel (if birds had navels). I missed getting eagles in flight on two occasions, both times not seeing the bird until it had passed and was flying away (which for some reason gave me a flashback to last duck season).
Anyhow, after hiking for two hours, 30 yards from my car, I found a hairy woodpecker going to town on a small pine tree. I got three or four pictures from about 40 yards, another three or four from 30 yards and a final set from about 20 yards. Out of those, I got one half-decent photo, and I was elated.
For unlike the egotistical cardinal who loves to pose motionless, the woodpecker was all about dinner. And that sort of, kind of brings around the full circle to the frenetic squirrels this Monday morning.