I enjoy pursuing whitetails during the warmer days of autumn, when a cloak of brilliantly-colored leaves dangles overhead and daytime temperatures seldom dip below the 32 degree mark.
But, oddly enough, I also look forward to the late season, when frigid temperatures push downward from north and even the geese have departed for southern climes.
By this time the last gun hunter has hung up his rifle, the crops are down, and more than likely a blanket of snow covers the ground. The foliage is gone off the trees except for a few beech leaves, the deer are starting to reform social structures, and leave tracks in the snow for you to follow, giving you the advantage of hunting this time of year.
Besides you’ll find that the deer are becoming more predictable when you combine the facts that hunting pressure has dropped off, colder temperatures are holding, and food is now shorter in supply. That means the deer are hungry right now so your first priority is to determine where they are feeding.
Also any unbred does will come into estrous during late season and will be visiting feeding areas. Of course their presence and scent means mature bucks will be following close by.
If you are a hunter who hasn’t yet tagged out on a whitetail, don’t despair. There’s still time to do so. If you are a sportsman who can come to grips with foul weather, chilly temperatures. and deer that are still a bit spooky, you stand a chance of connecting on a trophy buck.
What’s needed is a hard headed individual who is willing to dress warm, lace your boots back on and head off through the snow to the sunny side of the hill among the hemlocks and laurel.
For those of you who haven’t harvested a deer yet, or are just looking to extend your season, the Pennsylvania primitive season that starts the day after Christmas offers you a chance to do so with archery or flintlock equipment. Get out there, test your skill and resolve while keeping your powder dry and maybe you’ll fill your tag.