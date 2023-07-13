Well, today was like many other days I spend in the outdoors. I’m always out there enjoying some sort of activity and end up finding something interesting that leads to the next outdoor adventure.
I guess you could call it prospecting as my eyes are always scanning my surroundings for any signs of the wildlife that inhabit the area.
On one of my most recent outings, I was standing beside a small backwoods stream fishing for native brook trout. I happened to notice a very large set of bobcat tracks in the soft stream bank dirt. It was definitely a fresh set as the detail was well defined, which meant he had been here in the last couple of hours or maybe had just left when I made my approach.
Yep, the combination of pursuing native trout and finding a sign that was probably left by a large male bobcat while roaming the backwoods on a hot summer day is truly what makes an outdoorsman’s spirits soar.
The pleasure of finding something that will bring me back here during trapping season to pursue what I’ve found is what keeps me in tune with the land and the creatures that live on it.
As for myself and many other outdoorsmen, I know there’s definitely pleasure to be found in our prospecting whether we’re hunting, fishing, trapping, etc. There’s nothing quite like finding a new fishing hole, locating a large whitetail bucks core area or picking up a matching set of antlers.
Does it improve our odds of success in the outdoors? Not always, but it does give one a slightly better chance of being successful.
Even if I don’t succeed, it doesn’t really matter as it still gives me and excuse to climb the next ridge, scout out new territory or float fish down a lonesome stream.
It’s just being out there among the creatures in the wilds that brings me pleasures that can’t be found elsewhere. It’s just the outdoors man’s way of life.