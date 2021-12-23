If anyone is a meteor watcher they should have enjoyed the geminids early in the week of Dec. 13. I actually went out for a few minutes on Tuesday around 5 a.m. I didn’t stay out there very long but did get to see a couple, the first of which was one of the great streakers across the sky.
For some reason it’s not as much fun as it used to be; maybe age has something to do with it. And it’s much more entertaining when you can be out there for quite a while, comfortable in a lawnchair with the temp about 70 rather than in the 20s.
As mentioned before, trail care winds down around this time of year, but there are still some activities going on. Joe Allis is readying the cross-country ski trails for use, Dave McMillan and crew are getting more GPS readings along the trail, and some blowdowns are being removed.
And speaking of cross-country skiing, the last I knew, DCNR at Denton Hill had skis, boots and poles available for loan to those interested in the sport. Also snowshoes are available, the newer aluminum ones, not the older wood and rawhide models.
If you want a real workout put a pair of those on and go for a hike. They serve best as wall-hangers these days. They claim that cross-country skiing is about the best aerobic exercise one can do, so check it out. Just don’t bundle up too much, as you burn a lot of calories.
Our trail maintainers are on track to record over 2,000 hours for the year. Our average is around 1,500 over the past 14 years. But last year was a special year on the trails apparently, when we put in over 3,000 hours. I would be just guessing, but maybe the COVID had some bearing on it, as there are no viruses along the trails. Just a thought, but if more people would have stayed in the open air, maybe the virus threat would have been diminished.
The next milestone to look forward to will be Dec. 21, the shortest day of the year. So as you read this, the days will be already getting longer. It may not seem so for a while, but in time you will begin to notice. Make a promise to yourself that in the New Year you will get out and get more healthy exercise in the outdoors — and stay safe.
For info on last-minute gift-giving go to stc-hiker.org and see what the trail club has to offer.
Merry Christmas to all.