Once again my mind drifted off back to my youthful days of the 1960-70s. What brought it on you ask? Why, it was the vintage 1970 Sports Afield magazine I was looking through.
At the moment, it has a hold on me that I can’t shake off. As I flip through the pages, another ad pops up and holds me in the time frame I grew up in.
Surely I couldn’t miss that half page ad for Winchester .22 ammo as it reminded me of when I was maybe 12 or 13 years old and would make a trip down to Frederick’s True Value Hardware to purchase a box.
I’d lay out a dollar of my lawn mowing money for the purchase. I couldn’t do that today, let alone have a store sell ammo to a youngster.
As I flip the page, I spot a Dardevle lure which reminds me of the many trips I made down to Ridlen’s Hardware on the corner by the red light in Coudersport.
Many times it was just to check out the display case full of fishing lures and plugs that gave a youngster something to long for.
It was a purchase that happened on the rare occasion when I held off on buying the .22 ammo I so enjoyed plinking away at targets.
If I remember correctly, I believe that store is where my father purchased the first open-faced Mitchell 300 fishing reel, the same style I fish with today.
As I continued to flip through the pages, ads for Savage rifles and Victor traps caught my attention.
They took my thoughts to those years of my teens into my twenties when I spent as many days as possible hunting and trapping.
That meant many a trip to Knell’s Sporting Goods Store in Port Allegany, as he held the largest inventory of gear an outdoorsman needed.
There were walls and counters full of guns up front, walls and racks of fishing gear to the right, and a large supply of traps, lures and anything trapping related in the rear of the store.
Did I mention that the ceilings were decorated with hundreds of vintage fishing lures that were part of Knell’s collection? It was everything that a young outdoorman finds intriguing and hard to resist.
Well, I have to go for now as I still have some time travel left to enjoy in the back half of that magazine from the past.
There is something nostalgic about the outdoor’s past that keeps calling us back even if it’s only in memories.
Yep, some of those old pieces of gear we’ve kept become part of the experience and create a lifelong bond to our past.
It’s something that’s become harder for many of us to reconnect with as those vintage hardware stores are fairly scarce anymore.
As for myself, I’ll just drive uptown to Austin and visit Perry’s Sporting Goods Store. It’s about as close an experience as one can get nowadays that still has the feel of the ‘70s.