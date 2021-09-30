Like many others, you’ve been waiting for this month to come to an end. You’ve watched the sun rise and set everyday while your anticipation continues to build as you wait on the archery opener. Maybe there’s even a bit of frustration tossed in as you’ve been ready for the season to open for weeks already.
You’re way past getting excited about the upcoming deer season. It’s just a matter of when the cool north breeze of early fall will arrive, when the color of the leaves change and the sound of geese overhead will signal that fall is officially here.
Then it’s just a matter of stepping into the woods which calms that longing, keeping it in check. You stand there and wonder: are day dreaming again? No, you feel the coolness of the understory, hear the forest critters scooting through the leaves and see the tracks in the well-worn deer trail at your feet. Yes, you know this is the answer to that yearly ritual you’ve been anticipating.
It’s that feeling for which you can hardly wait any longer. The stands are all hung except for a portable one; you’ve been checking the trail cams and have noticed the bucks are all completely hard antlered by now. The food plots are still producing and all your gear is sorted, aired out and ready to go.
No, it may seem like an eternity but you have just a couple more days to go. But really, who’s counting? Then you’ll finally have an outlet for all that pent-up energy and anticipation that’s had a grip on you for weeks. Even if you have to sit sweltering in a tree stand, you don’t care as long as it relieves that constant longing that’s been hanging over you.
Once you climb into that tree stand again and secure the safety strap, nothing else matters anymore. It’s just you and the vast forest filled with mystery that surrounds you. You are once again at the beginning of a new season of adventures and the predatory instinct is flowing through your veins.
More than likely, you’ll be out there every chance you have from the opening day until the end of season. You’ll bow hunt regardless of the weather conditions. You’re confident that you’ll hit the target when the time comes as you’ve been practicing for months.
It’s possible you’re still feeling a bit jittery and will need to keep your composure when that big buck shows. Without a doubt, a doe will be on the hit list first to help take the edge off. The freezer is sitting empty of venison and you can already taste fresh tenderloins smothered with onions and sizzling away.
Until opening day, you’ll have to sit reviewing trail cam pics and decide which buck will make your hit list. Or possibly it’s just a matter of which one shows up first as they’re all trophies to you.