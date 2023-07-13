Today we’re going to delve into the destructive behavior of one of the animals that is of more danger to the hiker than any other creature in North Central Pennsylvania — or any other region, for that matter. I’ll keep you guessing for a while before revealing its identity. No fair skipping down the page.
This is a mammal that occupies coniferous forests (contains evergreen trees that bear cones), mixed forest habitats of Canada, plus northeastern and western regions of U.S. and northern Mexico. It can also be found in grasslands, desert shrub and even tundra. So wherever you normally hike you’re likely to be in this animal’s living room.
You may not see one of these rodents in the daytime because they are mostly nocturnal. They sleep during the day in a tree, hollow log or even among rocks or tree root-wads. The weight of an adult is about 33 pounds for the North American species. They can live in the wild up to 18 years.
They have few predators but sometimes are attacked by coyotes, great horned owls and bobcats. The fisher is a better predator than any of the above, attacking this hapless creature’s head to kill it and then proceeding to eat down through the head, throat and underbelly to get to the real meaty portions.
Did you guess that this dangerous animal is the porcupine? Most folks pronounce it por-key-pine, but the correct pronunciation is por-kyuh-pine.
You may be chuckling now, or worse, at the statement that a porcupine is of more danger to the hiker than other bigger and more vicious beasts, like a bear or rattlesnake. How can that be?
Chuck Dillon, local author of “Short Hikes in Pennsylvania’s Grand Canyon,” straightens us out on that. He states that porcupines are attracted to salt and, with your unattended vehicle parked someplace remote, will chew up your hoses, brake and fuel lines, and electrical wiring.
That, of course, leaves you in a real pickle if you are in a spot that does not offer cell phone coverage. It may be a hike of several miles before you can contact a tow service. And then there’s the cost of all those repairs. Check with your insurance company about possible comprehensive coverage.
You can avert such a disaster (it seems like a disaster at the time) by doing one simple thing. Spread mothballs around your vehicle. This upsets the rodent’s sense of smell.
Your shoes and fishing rod (if it has a cork handle) may also be on the porky’s menu, so be sure to protect them.
It was once thought, and some folks tend to believe, that porcupines can shoot their quills, but this is not so. The quills detach easily but the animal cannot “shoot” them.
So, prepare for your hike by including a box of $3.77 mothballs. You can pay as much as $26.64 for a box with peppermint oil that is designed specifically to deter rodents. Either way, it’s a small price to pay to avoid having your weekend wasted.
Happy trails.