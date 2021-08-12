I recently came across some information about extra stuff to put in your backpack when you’re doing an overnight, or longer, hike. Since my first fiasco of a 65-pound backpack, I’ve made a gradual effort to decrease the pack weight, eventually getting it down to a very manageable 19 pounds.
However, this hiking professional (he gets paid for what he does) advocates a slight increase in weight by including items that I admit I’ve thought about but felt I could get along without.
These items include the much used duct tape, paracord, zip ties and a multi-tool, like a Swiss Army knife. The others are not so obvious, like a straight length of aluminum tube to slide over a broken tent pole (my tent poles are all curved), a magnifying glass (helps when making small repairs), a roll of thin wire (wrap it, twist it, even sew with it). My guess is that these extra items will add up to perhaps 8 ounces or so, but when they’re needed nothing else will do.
Now I’ll include some items not to include in your hiking backpack:
- Jewelry and valuables (better to not have them for a few days than to lose them forever).
- Zoom lenses for your camera (use your cell phone to take pictures).
- Extra toiletries (pack only what you need and, on a long hike, replenish as you go).
- Too many cotton clothes (polyester takes up less space, dries quicker and is lighter).
- More than one pair of jeans (they’re heavy and take up lots of space).
- Those nice shoes (if you’ll be spending a night out, clean casual sneakers will do).
- Hiking boots (my-oh-my, are they heavy, and you’ll probably wear them only once).
- More than one heavy jacket (layer with light ones instead).
- Bulky towels (use a microfiber travel towel instead).
- Guidebooks (copy only the pages you need, or rely on the web).
- More than one book (books are heavy. I once backpacked with a hiker who carried a paperback and tore out the pages as she read them to use as fire starter).
- A pillow (roll up a jacket instead).
Now that your pack is a lot lighter, go out and have fun on the trail.
Happy trails.