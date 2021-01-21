The shanties, the sleds, the buckets and the tip-ups were out on the lakes in full splendor on the last cold snap. This is the only legal way to ice fish in Pennsylvania and New York.
You take an auger, either hand-turned or gas-powered, and punch a hole through the ice. Then, using short rods, you can use baits or lures to catch unsuspecting fish.
If you have a bunch of holes going at once, you use tip-ups, spring-loaded devices that raise a flag when you get a bite. You sit around watching your holes until a flag announces a bite, and then the fight is on. For those interested, the Tackle Shack is well stocked with equipment and advice.
In the past, it was legal in Pennsylvania and New York to ice fish the other way (it is still legal in some midwestern states). This involved sawing a larger hole in the ice, one by three feet. You put a tent, a sleeping bag, or an ice shanty over your head and the hole, which makes everything under water more visible.
With your one hand, you lower a fish decoy on a line, and work it with a short wooden wand. The ideal fish decoy will swim in a circle when worked up and then allowed to sink. The decoy does not have hooks; it is simply to attract a large predator.
The catching device is in your other hand: a deadly sharp and heavy fish spear (like a frog gig on steroids). You hold the head of spear just beneath the surface until a huge pike or walleye or muskie is drawn close to your decoy, and then you make the stab.
If you hit one of these monsters, that is when the fun starts, trying to wrestle the toothsome, slimy beast out of the hole, while balancing on wet ice. Be warned, however, that you might stare at that hole all day without seeing anything worthwhile, much like watching daytime TV.
For videos of ice spearing in the Midwest, I recommend the Facebook page of Wallace Decoys.
The spear-based approach to ice fishing was learned from the Great Lake tribes; the Chippewas were masters of the technique. It was quickly adopted by non-Indians, and the hand-carving of fishing decoys became a specialty of certain watermen.
Historically, there was a huge amount of ice spearing on Lake Chautauqua from the 1870s until it was outlawed in 1905. For example, January 1881 saw 30,000 pounds of speared fish sent to market from Lake Chautauqua.
Spearing completely devastated the stock of pike and muskies, and the regular sports-fishers complained loudly. Chautauqua decoys were recognized by their metal fins that ran through the body from one side to the other, and by their leather tails slotted into the wooden body.
Much like old-time duck decoys, the fish decoys have been declared folk art, and the prices have soared for the genuine articles. In 2007, a Chautauqua muskie decoy brought $34,500 at auction.
So, if you are cleaning out the barn and come across a fish decoy or a spear, you now know a little something about the tradition. And if you want to turn that item into cash, I can steer you to some reputable auction houses that specialize in antique hunting and fishing gear.