I was just perusing the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources booklet Pennsylvania State Parks and Forests published in 2005. Some of the information is, I’m sure, outdated, but it still contains facts that made me ooh and awe.
For instance, there are more than 5,000 miles of local trails in Pennsylvania’s seven regions, not including the 120 miles of National Scenic Trails (Appalachian Trail, North Country Trail, and Laurel Highlands Hiking Trail) and more than 800 miles of state forest hiking trails.
The seven regions are Great Lakes Region (northwestern Pennsylvania), Pennsylvania Wilds (a large 12-county area, including Tioga county), Northeast Pennsylvania Mountain Region (Poconos), Pennsylvania Dutch Country (Harrisburg/Lancaster), Central Mountains and Valleys (boasting 21 state parks), Philadelphia and Its Countryside, and Pittsburgh and Its Countryside.
Our Wilds region hosts about 4,000 miles of hiking trails and 1,000 miles of biking trails; consists of two million acres, millions of trout, and 375 species of birds.
The booklet tells us that “Of all the activities in parks and forests, hiking is the most popular, versatile and accessible. Hiking trails lead to beautiful vistas and waterfalls, or past wetlands bubbling with life, or through dark, old growth forests. Some trails are scenic or leisurely, while others offer self-guided education or rigorous exercise.” How many more reasons do we need to entice us to get out there and savor the great outdoors?
At the risk of being redundant, here are tips from the DCNR for enjoying our state’s natural resources and steps you can take to protect yourself and those resources:
- Plan ahead and prepare
- Always travel with a companion and let others know where you are going
- Stay on the trails
- Dress appropriately and carry water
- Travel and camp on durable surfaces
- Dispose of waste properly
- Leave what you find
- Minimize campfire impacts
- Respect wildlife
- Be considerate of other visitors.
Happy trails.