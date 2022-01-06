Dan Alters is a past president of Lycoming Audubon Society and was active during the Peregrine Falcon Project.

Bird Lore is produced by the Lycoming Audubon Society, Seven Mountains Audubon and Tiadaghton Audubon Society. Information can be found at http://lycomingaudubon.blogspot.com and http://sevenmountainsaudubon.org and http://tiadaghtonaudubon.blogspot.com .