Well, after a little trip through space, I believe they said about 127 million miles, the rover Perseverance has settled down nicely on the surface of Mars. It has already sent back a couple of pictures, which look a little bit like some of our western deserts.
It also has a small “helicopter” to keep it company. It looks like a drone to me. This is the largest, most well-equipped rover yet to be sent there, and will be capable of performing many tests and getting samples.
They say they are looking for signs of ancient life. One interesting thing is they will collect some samples, leave them on Mars, to be picked up by a future space probe and brought back to Earth. I don’t begin to understand that one, except at this point we don’t have a returning spacecraft.
I don’t know about ancient life on Earth, but if it doesn’t warm up a little pretty soon, we may see the Abominable Snowman wandering around.
I don’t even mean summertime temperatures, but a 40° day would feel nice.
Those who like winter sports should be having a ball. For cross-country skiers, our colleague Joe Allis has been grooming the ski trails at Cherry Springs, Patterson Park and at Denton Hill, so there’s no shortage of places to ski. And snowshoeing should be real good also, especially with this latest crust that has formed. Last I knew, DCNR at Denton Hill had skis and I believe snowshoes to check out, so you may want to give them a call.
Our maintainers are anxious to get out on the trails, but we usually can’t do much before April so we have a while to go yet. Some of the roads we need to travel still have some snow and ice on them through March, so we can’t hurry it.
Watch for the Full Snow Moon on the 27th, so named because the heaviest snow usually falls during this month. The tribes of the north and east called it the Snow Moon.
Some referred to it as the Full Hunger Moon, since harsh weather conditions in their areas made hunting very difficult.
It’s something to think about when you have to make that awful trip to the grocery store. Although you have to admit, a pot of venison stew would sure hit the spot about now.
Just when we think things are bad for us here in Potter County, think about those folks across the south, who were ill-prepared for what came their way.
Even in the deep south, some have gone without electric and water for days, and it could take many more days before all the damaged pipes are repaired, not to mention the structural damage.
Then there are the icy roads, floods, even tornadoes — whoa, we only hope it all ends soon.