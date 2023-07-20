The Milky Way is our home galaxy. With somewhere around 200 billion stars, our solar system is a very small part of it. Most of us living in a dark sky region, such as the Pennsylvania Wilds, routinely see it at a faint band of light in the summer and winter night sky without thinking much about it. I make a point to just sit and admire it a few times per year.
Why do we just see it as a fairly faint band of light crossing the sky? Visualize the Milky Way as a DVD disk, with a marble in the center hole. Our sun would be a bit more than halfway from the center to the edge of the disk. Now imagine the DVD and marble are filled with points of light, and you are at the location of the sun. Looking up or down, there would be only a few points of light between you and the top or bottom of the disk. If you look in the plane of the disk, you will see many more points. It is the plane of the galaxy that forms the irregular band of light across the winter and summer night sky.
In winter, you are looking toward the near edge of the galaxy plane. While much brighter than looking out of the plane, there are still many fewer stars in that direction than looking toward the center of the galaxy. Even so, there are still some impressive features, such as the constellation Orion and the brightest star in the sky, Sirius.
In summer, you are looking toward the center of the galaxy, with the bulge surrounding the center—the marble at the center of the DVD disk. This gives the brightest and widest view of our galaxy. We are limited here in northern Pennsylvania by our relatively high latitude, such that the Milky Way’s center never rises higher than 20 degrees above the south horizon.
At the center of the bulge is the large black hole called Sagittarius A* (spoken as “Sagittarius A Star”). This black hole is estimated to be about 4 million times the mass of the sun.
For those of us interested in visual and photographic astronomy, summer means the brightest areas of the Milky Way are prime for viewing. In mid-July, the best time to look is around midnight, but that time gets an hour earlier every two weeks—meaning you can get the same view at 10 p.m. in mid-August.
In order to get your best looks at our home galaxy, you will need to be in a location that gives you a low horizon to your south—with no hills, trees or buildings blocking your view in that direction. You will want to be away from artificial lights and be observing when the moon is not above the horizon. Also, look for a night when the sky is particularly transparent—a good indicator for that is looking for a very blue sky late in the afternoon, with no significant haze or smoke.
Other important preparations you can make include having available a comfortable outdoor chair that allows you to recline and look upward from. Also allow your eyes time in advance to dark adapt—this means minimizing exposure to lights for about a half hour or longer prior to trying to observe. Avoid screen time as you prepare.
As you view the Milky Way, note the dark bands running through the bright areas. These are dust lanes, where dust of the galaxy obscures the stars farther away. See if you can make out the teapot asterism of Sagittarius, tipped down appearing to be ready to pour. Where the spout is, note the brightest area of the Milky Way appears just above the spout—adding to this asterism as steam from the pot. This is also the location of the galaxy’s central black hole.
After taking some time to scan the galaxy by unaided eye, sweeping along the bright band with a pair of binoculars will yield many interesting sights. While you can certainly use a star map to try to find specific targets, I find it more relaxing to see what I can find without one. Later, I can look up the interesting ones found.
Next month I will help you plan for the Perseids meteor—keep the night of Aug. 12 open if you can.