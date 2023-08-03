I’ve often wondered about the cost and logistics of a through-hike of a truly long distance trail, such as the 2,176-mile Appalachian Trail (from Georgia to Maine), or the 2,653-mile Pacific Crest National Scenic Trail (southern border of California to the Canadian/Washington border), or the third of the “Big Three,” the 3,028-mile Continental Divide Trail (Chihuahua, Mexico to Alberta, Canada).
Now there’s some awesome long distance hikes and anyone who thru hikes “The Big Three” deserves more than just an “atta-boy.” As of 2021 there were 525 hikers who had earned the “Triple Crown Award” from the American Long-Distance Hiking Association-West.
But what about the cost and the planning? A little research turns up the following information about the Appalachian Trail.
Looking only at the AT, the typical thru-hiker takes five to seven months to complete it, so let’s look at six months as an average, 183 days. That’s 549 meals. At $5 per meal that amounts to $2,745. Of course, “trail magic” provided by “trail angels” who provide snacks and other free items, even meals, tend to cut that cost.
A thru-hiker has a hard time resisting the temptation to leave the trail to stay overnight in a hostel (perhaps $20) or visiting a restaurant that has a $25 all-you-can-eat special, or luxuriating for $100 in a motel for warmth, a comfortable bed and hot shower.
Another incidental cost is for postage to “bounce” a box of items (food, seasonal clothing) from one post office to another. Consider also paying several hundred dollars, or maybe as much as $2,000 for good quality hiking gear, clothing and equipment.
And don’t ignore reimbursing your trail boss for transportation costs of delivering you to the trailhead and picking you up at the end.
All this adds up to as much as $7,000 for your six month thru-hike, not counting the income sacrificed from taking a sabbatical from your job.
Logistically it takes a lot of well thought out planning to include every detail necessary for your journey. That’s part of the fun; increasing your anticipation of what’s to come. So start planning today for next year’s thru hike.
Happy trails.