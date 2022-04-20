The one thing you can always predict about April in Potter County is that it’s always unpredictable. Here at my place, I’ve gone from a 73 degree day on Wednesday to a 30 degree morning on Friday.
The one thing I do like, it’s better than a below zero morning. I hope we’re through with those.
May is shaping up to be quite a busy month for our trail maintainers, with the CASP group arriving on May 2 to begin their four-weeks of trail improvements along the STS.
For now the plan is to spend the first week putting some bridges in at several sites, such as Stony Run and Osborne Branch.
These will be our typical log bridges, where we drag a log across the stream and flatten the top for a walkway.
The second week is going to be spent in the Hammersley Wild Area, benching (leveling) some of those stretches of trail.
Over the years (since the 1930s), some spots have gone from a three-foot wide CCC fire trail to about six-inch wide, due to nature reclaiming the original slope. It just shows that in time nature will try to heal the scars.
The plan is to camp there for the week. This means toting in camping gear, trail tools, food for the week — no easy task. But then these folks are in their 20s, so they can handle it.
With two additional weeks to plan for, there are numerous other places along the trail that need benching and bridges.
Some of our members will be working with this group, so by the end of May we should see some serious improvements to the trail.
In the long run the more stretches we can level, we eventually will be able to mow those places, which hikers will enjoy much more.
The club will finally hold an indoor meeting on Saturday, April 23, at the home of Joe and Barb Allis, of Galeton.
This will be a noon meeting, something that more and more of the members are in favor of.
After this meeting the remaining ones through at least September or maybe October, will be at a state park or a private residence, all outside meetings.
You may wish to watch for the Lyrid meteor shower on Thursday, April 21.