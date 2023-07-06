Have you ever encountered a bear when hiking in Penn’s Woods? Me, too. But, if you are still anticipating that first meeting, take heart. Continue to spend time on the trails and it’s inevitable that you and the bear will converge at the same place and time.
There are about 18,000 black bears roaming Pennsylvania. Of course, most of them are in forested areas, which is where you are when on a hike.
Some interesting information about black bears in Pennsylvania includes the fact that in 1970 the population was only about 7,000. Today there are 2.5 times that many. The gestation period is about 7½ months when momma bear gives birth to an average of three in her litter.
The color of a North American black bear’s fur is not always black. It can also be tan or dark brown. Its life span is 20 to 40 years. It is an omnivore, meaning it eats both plants and animals, but don’t worry. Humans are not on its menu. A black bear would rather fill up on a healthy salad.
The size of an adult male (boar) generally ranges from 130 to 660 pounds, although it can go over 700. An adult female (sow) weighs between 90 and 180 pounds. Their top running speed is 30 mph. They are good climbers.
So, now you are hiking on a bushy section of trail with little visibility on either side. As you round a bend in the pathway, less than 50 feet in front of you is a black bear smack dab in the middle of the trail.
Now what do you do? First of all, do not make eye contact, which is an invitation to aggression. Secondly, do not panic. The bear wants nothing to do with you, just as much as you want nothing to do with the bear. If you think about climbing a tree, forget it. You can’t climb as well as the bear.
Above all, do not turn and run. The bear will then perceive you as prey and may pursue you as such. Besides, your top speed cannot match the bear’s 30 mph.
If this bear is a sow and has young cubs with her she may make aggressive moves to protect her young. If she does attack, do not play dead. The best defense is to fight back. Punch the bear hard in the nose, eyes and ears. Kick and scream to show the bear that you are a threat.
When the bear backs away, leave the area as soon as possible. Do not wait to see if the bear will come back.
The best defense is to avoid the encounter in the first place. When you are in bear country, make some noise as you hike. If you are with a group of hikers, talk with one another as you go along. If you’re hiking alone, sing out loud or talk to yourself as if you are with a companion.
Carry a can of bear spray and know how to use it.
Do not let the possibility of seeing a bear deter you from enjoying God’s wonderful creation, the great outdoors.
Happy trails.