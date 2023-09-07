Wow, here we are into September, and it’s a 40-degree morning at my ranch. I awoke to an unusual brightness this morning, Sept. 1, and thinking that I may have slept in, checked the clock. It read about 3 a.m.
I then looked out through my attached greenhouse and realized that it was quite light outside. Then it dawned on me (no pun intended) that it might still be the Blue Moon. Sure enough, there it was riding high in the southwestern sky. It seemed just as big and bright as it had been on Wednesday, and I recalled that it was also a Super Moon, meaning closer than usual to the earth on its orbit.
It reminded me of one of the mysteries of the Hammersley Wild Area. It seemed some campers awoke during the night to see a bright light shining through the trees and thought, “Wow, could it be the old Shay coming for another load of Potter County hemlock?”
They realized, of course, that it was the moon shining through the trees. But then adding to the drama was when they discovered a warm apple pie next to their now cooled campfire. Could they have been paid a visit by one of the lumber camp cooks, maybe Ida Red or Granny Smith? Who are we to say?
It is no mystery at all that we have begun the process of placing yet another shelter along the STS. This one will be at around Mile-74.5, according to Chuck Dillon’s Trail Guide.
This will be our eighth shelter, and we think it is a great site for it. There is a small stream nearby, maybe seasonal, but maybe spring-fed. For our initial site visit, we hauled in a few items we already had on hand, including the base framing, a fire ring and our usual small picnic table, which can be used either inside or outside the shelter.
This will be the standard size of 8’ x 12’, with two bunks — which we have received good comments on from campers — after putting them in the Bolich shelter last year. So going forward, we now plan to put a couple of bunks in each of the other shelters.
Next we’ll take the flooring, framing lumber and roofing in, so that when we can arrange it we can erect the shelter. We find that we can do the build in two days. That means at least one overnighter with a campfire, which we all enjoy as a time to catch up on the latest tall tales.
The next STC meeting will be on Saturday, Sept. 9, at the home of Ilene Altenhein. It will be a noon picnic-style luncheon, with a meeting to follow. Ilene is at the Klein Family Farm, also a Century Farm, about three miles west of Coudersport.
As you approach the large farmhouse and barn on the left, look for the McClatchie Hollow sign on the right. It’s a tight turn into the drive, so you may want to slow down and signal early.