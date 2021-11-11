Sooner or later you will harvest that special wildlife trophy and decide to have it mounted. If you’re the outdoor type, it’s just a matter of time before you connect with a fish or maybe a big game animal that has special meaning. It may be a first animal or may be a special hunt with dad that gives it significance.
Now that you all have purchased your hunting license and made the last minute rush in hopes of receiving a doe license, you only have to wait for hunting season. Well think again, as now is the time to be selecting a taxidermist for future needs. What better time is there than now to visit a few shops and see their mounts and if they will satisfy your taste?
Some time spent now in the off season viewing different mounts and talking with a taxidermist about what you can expect will be time well spent. Checking references and prices before- hand will save you from any surprises.
It used to be the game commission tested taxidermists before being licensed. But now it is buyer beware as you are on your own as to who you are dealing with. Now it’s only a matter of acquiring the paperwork through the Department of Agriculture and paying $100 to become licensed.
There is nothing funny about poor-quality taxidermy. Would you like it if your deer has bulging eyes or smiling lips? How about if your bear has a plugged up nose or your turkey has ruffled up feathers? These inaccuracies are disappointing to the sportsman let alone to the animal’s look.
The problem starts when outdoorsmen make their selection based on price. Don’t be taken in by the cheap prices some may offer. Low prices are achieved by cutting corners and taking shortcuts with poor-quality material.
The last couple of days I’ve been admiring my beautiful tanned bobcat pelt that I received back awhile ago from Gerhart’s Taxidermy of Coudersport. After visiting his shop, talking with him and viewing his work first hand, I was really impressed with the detail he puts into his work from the mouth piece to the felt border.
He has that extra artistic ability and takes pride in his creations. You name it — from birds, fish, deer heads to bear mounts — he will capture that natural beauty.
So head out and inspect a few shops during the off season just in case. Take your time and check references to see if the customers are satisfied. Look over mounts and see if the eyes, mouth and coloration are natural. Check out the detail around the nose, eyes and ears for proportion to size.
It’s the fine details that will make or break a quality mount. A few extra dollars for a quality job is money well spent when you can display it proudly when bragging it up.
Remember, there’s nothing worse than receiving a poorly-done job on an animal mount that has special memories. It is pretty hard to repair the damage done when the job is finished. Why not take something home you’ll be proud to hang in your den instead of stashing it in the closet or garage?
Take your time and read up on and inspect several taxidermy mounts before making a decision. It can be sort of mind boggling standing in a taxidermy shop with numerous options to choose from such as open or closed mouth, right or left turn head or normal or sneak pose. The options can be endless and a bit of planning is necessary to get exactly what you want.