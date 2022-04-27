Our club ended the year 2021 with a little over 2,000 hours of trail care recorded. This is well below the total for 2020 of over 3,000 hours. But we refer to 2020 as the “Covid Year,” when people were advised not to gather in groups, not even friends and family, much less in big events.
We believe this led to a great many choosing the outdoors for their socializing, and our trail seemed to be a big draw for them. Maybe all trails, but we haven’t the info on that. Although the covid threat is greatly diminished, the trails remain quite a good place for safe and enjoyable exercise.
I’m sure we all recall how tough the virus was (and is) on those who were (and are) physically compromised for some reason or other, so “exercise” is the operative word here.
If one is inclined to hit the trails to stay in (or get into) shape, there are a couple of things to keep in mind. First off you need to protect yourself from biting insects, mainly ticks and mosquitoes. The preferred treatment for that these days seems to be Permethrin. This repellent is used on clothing or fabric only, not on the skin.
Read the directions carefully. It used to come in a 12 ounce pump-spray bottle (no aerosols); now it comes in a larger container. Twelve ounces is said to treat four garments, pants, shirt, socks and I’m not sure what the fourth garment might be, maybe shoes or caps. And even better it lasts through six washings or 42 days (seven weeks). And to top it off, it not only repels the little pests, but actually kills them.
Also, if you are going on unfamiliar or poorly marked trails, be sure to take along your ‘possum. Why a possum you ask? Well, in case you get lost and wish to find your way out, just turn the possum loose. He will invariably find the nearest road.
He will be moving slowly, so you won’t have any trouble keeping up. As soon as you spot the road, be sure to put him back on the leash, for as soon as a vehicle approaches, he will head for the highway.
If you would like a part-time summer job (or all year for that matter), which pays only in good health, fresh air, no viruses, no gym fees, lots of free vitamin D, better sleep and good companionship, let us know and we can fix you right up. If you are under 75 years old, consider yourself a youngster. And if you operate a chainsaw, you get a Gold Star.