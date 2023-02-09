I have faced a conundrum in writing this week’s hiking column. Should I write about something instructional, like what footwear to wear on varying types of terrain, or should I relate about a personal experience I’ve had on the trail?
I’ve opted for the latter because it seems like it’s more interesting than a pair of shoes. Hope it’s interesting enough for you to keep reading before you turn to the obituaries.
Some months ago in September 2022 the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources organized what they called a TRYathlon that involved a short — 1.75 mile — canoe/kayak paddle around Hills Creek Lake, a 5km (3.1 miles) hike and an 8-mile bicycle ride on state park roads.
Now we all know that a true triathlon is running 26.1 miles and the correct spelling is Triathlon. The emphasis here, however, was on trying, not winning.
I thought, “Shucks, I can try,” so I optimistically signed up for the 5 km (3.1 mile) hike, even though I hadn’t hiked more than a one-mile hike in the last year or so.
My optimism sometimes gets me into deep water. I recognized this, so I decided to “train” for the event. My training regimen involved getting my legs and stamina in shape by, every-other-day or so, hiking the designated 5 km trail around Hills Creek Lake.
Now listen up, you older and/or out-of-shape folks. It is possible to get back into good shape over a short period of time. In my case it didn’t happen.
My first go-around on the Lakeside Trail was, for an octogenarian, a respectful 1:50. Two days later I did it in 1:30. Hmm. Must be shaping up, huh? The third time, two days before the race, my time was down to 1:15.
My back was hurting and my legs ached, but I was ready. Or so I thought.
I did not sleep well the night before the race. I was full of expectancy, I guess. The day of the event I was tired and my body ached. I hiked as fast as I could, which was little more than a crawl, but, like in the turtle and hare tale, I kept moving.
The sweep crew caught up with me, retrieving race ribbons and directional signs becausethere were no other race participants behind me. In an embarassing 2:26, I crossed the finish line, one hour twenty minutes behind. This was not behind the winner. It was behind the runner in front of me.
First place winner, Mansfield’s William Rutledge, finished in less than 28 minutes, about two hours before I did. But finish I did, adding emphatic meaning to the word “try.”
By the way, the first place individual of the three-event TRYathalon was Dana Wood of Corning, N.Y., who finished in 1:18.
So, the moral of the story is, as basketball player, coach, and broadcaster Jim Vavano said, “Never give up, don’t ever give up.”
Happy trails.