Whoa, that’s been a lot of years ago, around 50 some years ago, back during the 1970s to be exact. It was on a cold December morning after the sun had just risen over the horizon a short time earlier. The forest around me seemed to glow as the sun reflected off a foot of powdery snow covering the ground.
The snow made it perfect for me to sneak along silently as I made my way up a logging road toward the front point of the hill. I moved slowly as I watched the slope below after scanning the hillside ahead first. I came to a switchback in the road and noticed two sets of deer tracks in the fresh snow leading off it into the woods to the right.
The tracks led at a slight angle toward the ridge top. I followed them to the top and across a ridge for probably half a mile to where I noticed they had stood watching their back trail before turning and dropping down over the hillside. They crossed Route 49 and skirted the edge of a pine grove and headed toward the river.
Of course I continued the pursuit, sneaking along at a slightly slower pace hoping that they figured they shook me off their trail. It must have worked. When I was almost to the river, their trail turned and headed upstream, but only about 10 yards.
That’s when I noticed them a short distance ahead sneaking though the pines. A large doe led with a racked buck following behind. My rifle came to my shoulder and I watched for them to step into a small opening which would offer me a clear shot.
Minutes passed and then the doe stepped forward and stood looking back for a minute before moving ahead. When the buck stepped into the opening, I aligned the crosshairs on his shoulder and squeezed the trigger. Everything happened in a flash: the gun boomed, and the buck reared backwards and dropped to the ground behind a pine tree and lay on its side.
I stood playing it all over again for a brief moment, still not believing that I had actually taken my first buck until I was kneeling beside it grasping the antlers in my hands. The eight-pointer with a 12-inch spread seemed huge to me as all the excitement and emotions of the moment rushed through my mind.
As minutes ticked by and I calmed down, I dressed the deer and dragged it to a trail that led back to the highway. A couple of other hunters were hanging out and congratulated me on my buck which made me feel great.
The real kicker is, as I stood there about a mile from the house, my father drove by. I attempt to wave him down but he didn’t pay any attention and drove right past. In the end, it all worked out as one of the hunters there gave me a ride home after we all had a good laugh.