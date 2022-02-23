It seems that everywhere we turn these days there’s another reminder of the importance of spending some time outdoors.
Here’s another example. German researchers scanned city-dwellers’ brains, and found that those who spent more time outside had a larger volume of gray matter in the right prefrontal cortex, the area involved in the planning thoughts and actions.
The downside, less gray matter in this area is linked to depression So they recommend spending at least two hours a week outside.
This is quite easily done — if my math is correct that’s about 17 minutes a day, or just a short walk.
I have not recently heard much about Perseverance, except that it has been on Mars for a year, and is still operational. That 127,000,000 miles away.
Wow, that is quite a jaunt, and we feel that hiking 84 miles is quite daunting. But really it’s a “piece of cake” when you break it down into 15 or 20 day hikes. And if you are the average dedicated hiker, the seven-day plan that the club suggests is about right.
And as we age we even feel that toting a chainsaw a mile or so down the trail is a little daunting. But we are fortunate in a way, using almost exclusively the Stihl 170 saws, which when fueled and ready to go, weigh about 12 pounds.
And if you think that’s not enough saw, I can assure you that it will handle at least 90% of the blowdowns which we encounter.
This includes up to a 24-inch cherry across the trail. Sometimes one has to do a little creative sawing, i.e. sawing a wedge out of the side, to gain some reach.
And now the 170 saw is coming with a 16-inch bar, so that helps a great deal.
I know that it still doesn’t compare with most (larger) saws with a 16-inch bar, so it still takes a little longer, but hey, what’s the hurry?
I neglected to mention the full moon of Feb. 16, which the tribes of the north and east named the Snow Moon, as the heaviest snow usually falls during this month. Some referred to it as the Full Hunger Moon, as the weather conditions made hunting difficult.
That’s something to think about as you go for the weekly grub and you don’t even need to take along your bow and arrows or the muzzle-loader.