Unlike the sluggish tap, tap take of stocked trout caught a week earlier, this fish telegraphed a strong “tick” when it grabbed on to the six-inch perch colored Rapala plug.
In response, a quick snap of the rod set the hooks firmly. Soon afterward, a chunky 35-inch muskie began its fight, which included a few short runs with aerial acrobatics that showed disregard for the frigid 45 degree water. With the energetic tussle now complete the feisty muskellunge was quickly slid into the shallows where it was measured, photographed and released.
Evidence proves that muskie are fairly active during April. River muskie seem to become active earlier than their lake-dwelling counterparts. That’s probably because they are more accessible, whereas their lake dwelling counterparts are still waiting for those larger bodies of water to lose the ice and warm up.
Just remember to go small with lure choices if you plan on duping a spring muskie into striking. Lures such as bucktail spinners, tube jigs and six-inch Rapala minnow plugs are efficient early spring options. The fish aren’t overly aggressive yet so most fish you catch will be lip hooked, so bite offs are fairly uncommon.
As for the time of day to begin fishing, it’s to your advantage as you can sleep in if you would like. Midday on a warm, sunny day is when the muskie will be most active. That’s when they leave the depths of those slow, deeper pools and drift into the sunny shallows where the water has warmed to feed. That is what the fish I described earlier, taken last week, was doing, laying in two feet of water waiting to feed.
Does this sound exciting adventure you want to try? Well then there’s no reason you can’t as muskie season is open year around in Pennsylvania. If you like big fish action this sport was made for you.
As for those stories of a thousand casts to make a catch, they are greatly exaggerated. Yes, you may have to work for them, but in between each muskie you catch you’ll probably connect on several pike. So however you look at it it’s a win-win situation for catching the ultimate freshwater predators.