You just never know what lasting impression you may leave on an individual, especially a child, with some seemingly insignificant event that may seem relatively unimportant to you but lasts a lifetime to the observer.
My daughter recently reminded me of just such an event. Her grandchildren still talk about the hike we did at the Warren Reunion about 15 years ago. This was not a long or challenging hike, maybe a mile or two, but along the way I took the opportunity to share with my captive audience some outdoorsy knowledge I had acquired over the years. One of those bits of wisdom involved the mullein plant that was growing alongside the trail.
This plant grows tall, sometimes five or six feet, and in the second year of growth produces a yellow spiked flower and fairly large leaves that are very soft and velvety to the touch.
I explained to the children that the leaves were used by the Native Americans as toilet paper. In fact, mullein leaves were used for thousands of years by other cultures as well. The leaves are soft, large and have no toxic properties. Used as toilet paper, they rival the best and most expensive toilet paper available.
Well, this bit of trivia fascinated the kids, and the memory of it is a conversation topic to this day.
When you think about it, and I’m sure there are some deranged folks who do, toilet paper was not used before 1857, the year it was invented. So what was used, you might ask.
Well I’m glad you asked, because there are some very interesting, if not comical, answers to the question. You may need to recall these answers when you’re on a hike and you realize you forgot to pack toilet paper. The need may be quite urgent, so you’ve got to improvise.
Leaves, moss, sticks, sand and water have all been used to clean the bum. People who lived near the ocean coast actually used oyster or clam shells and a scraping technique.
There were many alternatives way back when, even such things as corn cobs or anything that would get rid of any residual fecal material. We don’t need to return to antiquity to remember the Sears and Roebuck catalog or the Famers’ Almanac hanging in the outhouse.
Manufacturing toilet paper takes a lot of wood, so it is environmentally unfriendly. It’s estimated that every roll takes 37 gallons of water and about 1.5 pounds of wood.
When you realize that 83 million rolls of tp are manufactured every day, which takes about 125 million pounds of wood, you may consider alternatives, such as a bidet, or wash cloth, or other items that can be re-used. Do whatever you can to save our forests.
Happy trails.