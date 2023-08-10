My lovely bride, Maid Marion, came to my rescue this week. During my visit with her at Broad Acres Health and Rehab Nursing Home on Sunday afternoon, I revealed to her that I had no idea what subject I was going to write about for the “Trail Hikes” newspaper column; deadline Monday noon.
She proffered this response: “Why don’t you ask your wife?” So I did. In one of her very lucid moments that have been occurring quite regularly lately, she suggested I address the subject of taking youngsters hiking.
Since I, not too long ago, wrote about the challenges and rewards of introducing very young children, even toddlers, to the outdoors, I asked Marion if she included in her suggestion children that were a little older, perhaps early teens. She said, “Why not?” So here goes.
One of the first issues to address is the reason why a young teenager wants to hike. Maybe he/she doesn’t really like the idea, but is doing it just to impress somebody, or it could for recognition, or plain old camaraderie. Finding out their motivation is important because it helps the adult parent or other leader plan a successful outing and not need to drag an unwilling teen up the trail.
Before the hike, involve the teen(s) in the planning process. Let them pour over the maps and have them make the decision on the route. Help them with an explanation of how variables such as distance, elevation and weather will impact their hike.
The adult leader should check the teen’s backpack to be sure unneeded articles are not stashed in there that add extra weight. A three-pound cast iron skillet is unnecessary when an eight-ounce cook kit will do. I read about one kid who actually packed an electric razor. Also, check for proper clothing and footwear.
Now for, perhaps, the most important subject of pulling off a successful teen hike — food. I found when working with teens through the Student Conservation Association that quick food which doesn’t need much preparation appeals to them. We’re referring to trail mix, fruit (fresh or dried), granola bars, breakfast pastries, etc.
When on the hike, play to the teen’s strengths you’ve observed, whether it’s leadership, being a good cook, reading a map. You may see a side of her/him that surprises you.
Other good stuff about hiking with teens can be found on the website “Teens to Trails.”
Happy trails.