We are likely all thinking about how this pandemic is affecting our daily lives and now, how it is affecting our holidays. What we are probably not thinking about is the undercurrent that is the dramatic increase of sexual assault during things like natural disasters, health crises and events that turn our worlds upside down.
When we think about sexual assault, we often imagine a woman in a dark alley being accosted by an unknown rapist. While these acts do occur, most sexual assaults are perpetrated by someone the victim knows, including intimate partners, friends, caregivers, or even family members, some of whom live in the same home. With the global spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and the stay-at-home orders to combat it, the risk of sexual assault within a home has increased.
According to an article by NPR, when stay-at-home orders began in March, the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN) hotline had an increase in contact from minors, with the majority reporting sexual abuse by a family member in their home. This is as a result of perpetrators having more access to victims since they are not going to school, work, or other places outside the home. Additionally, financial stress and psychological stress related to a catastrophic event, have been linked to an increased risk of domestic violence as well.
Furthermore, the pandemic has also made it more difficult for victims to get help since perpetrators have more opportunities to check a victim’s computer and phone, making reaching out for help dangerous. In fear of also catching the COVID-19 virus, victims might not go to the police, hospitals or their local rape treatment center. Children and vulnerable adults are also having little to no contact with those who might suspect and report sexual abuse, such as counselors, doctors and teachers.
Nevertheless, there is help: police have not stopped responding to calls, domestic violence shelters and rape treatment centers remain open, and hotlines are working whether via a phone or online.
If you are a victim of sexual assault, please know that your experience matters, you are not alone, and there are people ready to help.
If you or someone you know is the victim of sexual assault, or if you have questions or need help, call A Way Out’s confidential helpline at 814-274-0240. Help is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you are not able to contact a resource yourself, reach out to a trusted person who can help you get safe or who can provide you with emotional support. And if you are in immediate danger, please call 911.
Below is a list of additional resources and a link to safety planning tips.
- Safety Planning Guide – COVID 19 – Safety Plan
- National Sexual Assault Hotline / RAINN – 1-800-656-HOPE / https://www.rainn.org
- National Domestic Violence Hotline – 1-800-799-7233 / 1-800-787-3224 TTY / thehotline.org