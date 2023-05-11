I hope the warmer, less cloudy weather of late spring has allowed you to admire our dark night skies here in Potter and Tioga counties. If this has encouraged you to take the next steps to learn more about astronomy, there are some great astronomy-related resources available in Potter and Tioga counties and the surrounding area.
First in most people’s minds is Cherry Springs State Park. If you talk to any amateur astronomer in the mid-Atlantic region, you’ll find that Cherry Springs has reached an almost mythical status. The primary draw is of course the darkest skies in the region—allowing the amateurs to see fainter objects and obtain higher quality photos. Also important are the park’s facilities to support these observers, like night-sky friendly lighting, a large open field and power for observing hardware.
It is surprising how few local people have been to Cherry Springs at night. Cherry Springs has plenty to interest the casual night sky viewer as well as the diehard astronomer. There are traditional campsites available, with a separate observing field. There are ranger-led programs most weekend nights during warmer weather. These programs typically have several telescopes set up, viewing a number of highlight objects. Check the park’s website for a schedule of observing programs.
Other state park and forestry facilities are also beginning to host astronomy programs. Some of these parks have skies that approach Cherry Springs for quality. These may be closer to your home or less crowded at the new moon than Cherry Springs. Again, check their websites to see what they have scheduled.
Another learning opportunity is to visit one of our nearby planetariums, which are, of course, all-weather. Planetarium shows generally have a theme, but almost always have information on interesting objects that can currently be seen in the night sky. Planetariums can be found at Mansfield University, Lycoming College and Corning Community College. Their respective websites will provide their show schedules.
If you are willing to drive a bit, there are observatories that have public nights in New York. Typically for these events, several night sky objects are observed with generally large telescopes. You may have to wait in a short line to have your turn at the eyepiece. There is usually time to ask questions for the observatory staff, and they often have tours of their facilities.
Eileen Collins Observatory in Corning, Stull Observatory in Alfred, Kopernik Observatory in Vestal, and Martz-Kohl Observatory near Warren all have public nights listed on their websites.
Another great resource is the Pennsylvania Wilds Astronomy Club. This club was formed in January, and generally has at least one public event per month. This spring, they will have telescopes and information tables at the Pennsylvania Coal Festival in Blossburg on May 26 and 27. Membership in this group is free, and all levels of experience at welcome.
For more information about club events, check the website pawildsastro.org. There are also astronomy clubs in State College and Elmira-Corning that have regular meetings and other events.